Youth found hanging from dupatta in hotel room in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident on Sunday, a youth has been found hanging from his girlfriend’s dupatta in a hotel room in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Jagamara – Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The deceased youth has been identified as Durga Prasad Mishra. He was a resident of Niali. Reports say that, Durga had gone to the hotel to celebrate a birthday party with his friends.

In the morning, the youth was found by his friends, hanging in the hotel room said reports on Sunday. The friends immediately informed the police.

The Khandagiri police immediately reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The reason of the suicide however is yet to be ascertained.

The police has started questioning the friends of Durga to get details on the reason of the suicide.

Durga was allegedly found hanging with the help of his girlfriend’s dupatta (stole) in the hostel room. According to reports, his girlfriend had gone to the bathroom when Durga took this extreme step.

The mobile of the deceased Durga Prasad Mishra will be analysed by the police to find any evidence of the suicide. The family of the deceased has however brought murder charges.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.