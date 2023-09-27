Youth found dead with throat slit in Odisha’s Puri, probe underway

Puri: In a distressing incident that took place recently, a youth was found dead with his throat slit in Puri. The incident took place in Nimapada, under the limits of Nimapada Police station.

As per reports from reliable sources, the accused fled the scene after committing the heinous crime. The deceased has been identified as Basudev Ojha. He was a resident of Siriapur village in Puri. Officials from the Nimapada police station reached the spot and have initiated an investigation into the matter, said reliable reports.

Apart from the body of the youth, a bike has been seized from the location as well. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. However, it is being suspected that the reason behind the murder was drug dealing. Further details of the matter awaited.