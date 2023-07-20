Youth found dead with throat slit in Odisha’s Bargarh!

A young man's body with his throat cut has been recovered. The dead body was found in front of a house in Bargarh district of Odisha.

Representational Image Credits: ndtvimg.com

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a youth was found dead in Bargah district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, a young man’s body with his throat cut has been recovered. The dead body was found in front of a house.

The incident occurred in Talipada Keshabnagar area near Bhusan Dam in Bargarh district of Odisha, said reports.

According to available information the deceased has been identified as Raju Pradhan. The locals spotted the body and immediately informed the Bargarh Town Police.

The police has started investigation at the scene of the incident, a detailed report in this matter is awaited.

