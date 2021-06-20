Youth found dead with slit throat in Cuttack city of Odisha

By WCE 1
Representational Image: financialexpress

Cuttack: Dead body of a youth with slit throat was found near CDA market complex in College square of Cuttack city late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sanatan Dutta.

Reports says, Santan was sleeping on the footpath when some unidentified miscreant attacked him with a sharp weapon and one lady Malati Biswal. Santan received fatal injuries and died on the spot and Malati sustained critical injuries.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted her to SCB medical and hospital in Cuttack for medical treatment.

On being informed, Malgodown police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. It is suspected that he might have been murdered.

