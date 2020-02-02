youth's body found

Youth found dead inside forest in mysterious condition in Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose body was recovered from Tinikosia forest near Sajanagarh under Nilagiri of Balasore district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Dehury, a resident of Kaladihi area under Kaptipada police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

Some bystanders witnessed the bike of the victim parked on the Nialagiri-Kaptipada road passing through the Tinikosia forest and found his body following a search. They immediately called up the police and informed.

Police seized the body for autopsy after reaching the spot.

While it is still not clear how Uttam’s body went into the forest, his family members have claimed that his friends might have left him to die, post an accident.

One of the friends of the deceased has been detained by police for questioning in connection with the crash.

