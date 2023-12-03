Youth found dead in pool of blood inside house in Odisha’s Berhampur, family alleges murder

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a youth was found dead and in a pool of blood inside a locked house in Ganjam district of Odisha on Sunday. His family members have alleged it as a case of murder and they have demanded justice.

The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Nayak. He was running a fast food shop near the sea beach of Gopalpur.

As per reports, the body was found in a pool of blood inside the house where he was living. The room was reportedly locked from outside. Also, reportedly a boulder stone was there near the body of the youth.

After getting information Gopalpur Thana Police as well as Berhampur SP reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The family of the deceased has alleged it to be a case of murder and they have demanded action and justice. However, the exact reason of the death is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation of the case is underway. When this report was written, by then no arrest had been done.

