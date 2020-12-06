Youth Found Dead In Sambalpur

Youth Found Dead In Odisha’s Sambalpur, Murder Suspected

By WCE 6

Sambalpur: A youth was found dead on Sunday near Gengutipali bridge under the Dhanupali police station limits of Sambalpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Aftab, a resident of Khetipada area of Motijira.

As per reports, Afatab returned home from Nepal a few days ago. He was missing from yesterday night after he was gone outside home.

His brother alleged that he was murdered after a robbery attempt as there are traces of blood spotted in the nearby areas.

It is suspected that he was killed somewhere else and his body was thrown here.

On being informed, the Dhanupali police reached the spot, seized the body and launched an investigation into the case.

You might also like
State

Meat Seller Beats RSP Employee To Death In Odisha

State

Odisha: Minor Commits Suicide As Mom Scolds Him Over Mobile Use

State

2 From Bhubaneswar Among 6 COVID-19 Deaths In Odisha

State

393 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,21,196

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.