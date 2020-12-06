Sambalpur: A youth was found dead on Sunday near Gengutipali bridge under the Dhanupali police station limits of Sambalpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Aftab, a resident of Khetipada area of Motijira.

As per reports, Afatab returned home from Nepal a few days ago. He was missing from yesterday night after he was gone outside home.

His brother alleged that he was murdered after a robbery attempt as there are traces of blood spotted in the nearby areas.

It is suspected that he was killed somewhere else and his body was thrown here.

On being informed, the Dhanupali police reached the spot, seized the body and launched an investigation into the case.