dead body found

Youth found dead in mysterious conditions in Nabarangpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose body was recovered near the State Highway-39 in Dhodara village in Nabarangpur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Janardan Burman, a resident of Jogani village under Kondagaon district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh State.

As per the report, some local residents came across the body of Burman lying by the side of his motorcycle bearing registration number-CH 17 KD 3712 in the wee hours today and called up police.

Police seized the body after reaching the spot and started an investigation into the death.

While the cause of the death of the victim is yet to be ascertained, locals have feared that miscreants might have killed him elsewhere and then dumped the body near the village to destroy evidence.

