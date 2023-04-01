Youth found dead hours after alleging threat to life in Bhubaneswar; Watch

Bhubaneswar: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances hours after alleging threat to his life in a video in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar this morning.

One Rashmi Ranjan Biswal of Bhakarasahi village under Balipatna Police station limits reportedly made a video last night where he alleged that some of his family members like Satya Narayan Biswal, Smrutiranjan Biswal and a private bank’s employee named Swarnalata Sahu were planning to kill him.

However, Rashmi Ranjan was found dead this morning. His family members alleged that he committed suicide by hanging himself with a bathing towel.

Meanwhile, family members’ role behind Rashmi Ranjan’s death is suspected as they cremated his body in hurry and did not inform the police about his alleged suicide.

On being informed about Rashmi Ranjan’s death, a team of cops led by S N Muduli, the ACP of Zone 4 and Balipatna Police station IIC Om Prakash Mohanty started an investigation into the matter. They visited Rashmi Ranjan’s house and interrogated some family members.

A search operation to trace and nab the deceased youth’s father and brother, who are absconding, is underway by the cops.

However, people in the locality have now started asking several questions like why the police are yet to take action over Rashmi Ranjan’s mysterious death even though it is already 24 hours after his death, whether he committed suicide or he was murdered and what is the reason the family members were planning to kill him.