Youth falls into wild boar trap in Koraput district, dies

Koraput: In a tragic incident, a youth died after falling into a wild boar trap, which was laid by the poachers to catch a wild boar in Madiput village under Lamtaput block in Koraput district in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Padu Gunda of the village.

According to reports, an electric wire was kept in contact with the trap, which was laid by some poachers to hunt down a wild boar in the jungle.

Today morning, five people along with Padu went to the jungle. Later, the trap which was laid to hunt the wild boar turned out to be the death trap for Padu, as he died on the spot after falling into it.

Soon, the Nandapur police was notified about the incident, on being informed the police reached the spot and seized the body.

In the meantime, the villagers got enraged over the incident and tension emerged in the village premises due to the death of Padu and the villagers demanded to catch the culprit behind the incidnet.

The police officials had a discussion with the villagers, and initiated a probe into the matter to nab the poachers who laid the trap for wild boar to catch in the jungle and responsible for Padu’s death.