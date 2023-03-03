Youth falls in pond and dies during marriage rituals in Odisha

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a youth fell into a pond and died during completion of marriage rituals in Balasore of Odisha on Friday.

The rare incident happened in the village of Khadapuhi under Khantapada police station limits in Balasore district of Odisha.

The deceased youth has been identified as Ajay Kumar Bhanj. Ajay got married on March 1 and today was the reception. The incident took place during the Chaturthi rituals. When Ajay had gone to take a bath in the pond his leg slipped and he died on the spot.

The dead body of the youth was taken to Balasore District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.