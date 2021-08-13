Youth electrocuted to death while taking bath in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Youth electrocuted to death in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a sad incident a youth was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric wire when he was taking bath. The incident took place in Halpodi village under Telkoi Police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Golak Bihari Sahu (47).

As per reports, Sahu was taking bath at about 10 am today when he came in contact with a live electric wire that had been connected to a pump set.

As he became senseless due to the electrocution his family members rushed him to the Telkoi hospital. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following his death.

