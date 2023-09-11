Youth electrocuted to death in Odisha’s Khordha district

Khordha: In a tragic incident a youth was killed in Khordha district of Odisha on Monday after coming in contact with live electric wire. The incident took place in Gambharimunda village under Banapur Police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Madan Sahu of Lahangadi village in Gambharimunda area under Banapur Police Station jurisdiction.

As per reports, the youth had been engaged in a private electric wiring work. When the work was underway somehow he came in contact with live electrical work and as a result he received electric shock.

Following the incident he fell unconscious and the locals rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, there the doctors declared him brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following death of the youth.