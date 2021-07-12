Youth electrocuted to death in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: A youth was electrocuted to death on Monday while working in the house in Baliapala area in Balasore district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Behera (24) of Chadabasta under Baliapala police limits.

According to sources, Rajendra Behera, a poor man from Chadabasta village is a labourer. His elder son Deepak had passed with good numbers in ITI that he had done after +2.

As financial condition of the family was not so well, he used to help out his parents in farming. The family sells the vegetables cultivated by the family members.

Today, when Deepak was mending something inside the house he got electrocuted and thus killed on the spot.