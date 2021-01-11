Youth Electrocuted In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
youth electrocuted to death in bhadrak
Representational Image

Bhadrak: A young man was electrocuted in Baincha village in Chandbali block of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Tatan Mandal, 22, son of Kalipada Mandal.

According to reports, Tatan had a small shop in Baincha Square of Bhadrak. The shopkeepers on the roadside of Dhamra in Basudevpur were asked to move elsewhere to clear off the encroachment for road expansion.

As a result, while Tatan was transporting his shop with the help of a tractor, the 11 KW power line touched the ceiling of the shop. However he stepped off his vehicle and held the shop due to which he was electrocuted and lost consciousness on the spot.

The locals of the village rushed him to the Basudevpur hospital. The doctors pronounced him brought dead.

