Youth duped off Rs 1.1 lakh in Sonepur of Odisha

Soro: In a shocking incident, a youth from Sonepur district of Odisha has been duped off money amounting to more than a lakh.

According to report, one person has been arrested by the Soro police for duping a Sonepur youth to the tune of Rs 1.1 lakh.

The man who has been arrested has taken Rs 1.1 lakh on the pretext of providing a chemical that can turn a piece of white paper into Rs 500 note.

The police has arrested the fraud youth and is now questioning him further on this matter. Further detailed report awaited in this matter.