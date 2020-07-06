Drowning in Mahanadi
Youth Drowns To Death In Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A youth drowned to death while bathing in Mahanadi river near Chakapada village under Banki police limits in Cuttack district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as  20-yr-old youth and is the son of Ramesh Panda of the same village.

The name of the deceased is yet to be disclosed.

The youth had gone to Mahanadi riverbank this morning, to take a bath and reportedly slipped into the water due to unknown reasons and drowned.

Due to the rise in the water level of the river due to heavy gush of the floodwaters, the youth was washed downstream. However, the villagers who were bathing on the banks saw the youth and rescued him.

The victim was rushed to the Banki Hospital in a critical condition. The doctors who attended on him declared him brought dead.

The police have seized the body and have sent it for autopsy and started an investigation in the case.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following this unfortunate event.

