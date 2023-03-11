Youth drowns to death few hours before marriage in Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, a youth drowned to death while taking a bath, just a few hours before his wedding, in Jagannathpur village in Odisha’s Angul district.

According to reports, the deceased, Nisha Behera, had gone to take bath in a pond near the village after playing Holi with family members and friends. But, he did not returned after a long time, so his family members started t look for him as he was supposed to get married on that day.

Later, his body was recovered from the pond. On being informed, police reached the village and launched a probe.

According to sources, Nisha was in a relationship with a girl and had eloped with her and brought her home. The couple was set to get married at the village temple on the day of Holi.

However, he could not get married as he met a watery grave while bathing. Now, the future of the girl, who left her home and was waiting to marry Nisha, lies in uncertainty.

The police has seized the body and an investigation is underway.