Youth drowns in Sone river in Odisha, search operation underway

In a tragic incident, a youth has drowned in the Sone river while crossing it in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday.

By Sudeshna Panda
Representational Image Credits: IANS

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a youth has drowned in the Sone river while crossing it in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday.

Given the fact that the river is in full spate due to the rains, the youth drowned as he could not swim due to the strong currents.

The incident has been reported from Dunharpur village under Remuna police station in Balasore district of Odisha.

A young man drowned while crossing the river with his cattle to go to the fields on the other side of the river.

The youth has been identified as Gajendra Das of the village. The fire department is carrying out rescue operations at the scene. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

