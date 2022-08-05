Youth drowns in pond while taking bath in Gajapati district

Mohana: In a tragic incident a youth met with a watery grave in Kampaguda village under Mohana police limits of Gajapati district in Odisha on Thursday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Labanya Karji (45) of Pathargada village.

According to reports, Labanya had gone to thatch a house in Kampaguda village.

After completing the thatching work, he went to the pond to take a bath.

While bathing, Labanya started to swim from one end of the pond to the other.

However, he drowned in the middle of the pond before reaching the other end.

The villagers searched for the body and informed the fire brigade team and Mohana Police.

Soon a fire brigade team reached the pond and rescued the body from the pond today.

Later, Mohana Police sent the body to Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) hospital in Berhampur for autopsy and registered a case of an unnatural death.

The Mohana Police has also initiated an investigation into the matter.