Youth drowns in pond while bathing with friends in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a college students was drowned in a pond while bathing with friends in Machala village under Ramachandrapur police limit here.

The deceased has been identified as Nihar. He was a +3 student. He drowned to death while bathing with his friends in the village pond. The villagers tried to search him for a long time but, they could not find him. So, they informed the fire brigade of the incident. After three hours of extensive search, the fire brigade finally found his body from the pond.

The death of Nihar has cast a pearl of gloom over the village.