Youth dies soon after vising girlfriend’s house in Odisha, family members carry body on shoulders

Baripada: In a saddening incident, a youth reportedly died soon after visiting his girlfriend in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

One Kartik Bindhani, the son of Prakash Bindhani of Damodarpur village in the district was in love with a girl for a year. However, the girl’s marriage was fixed with someone else following which his girlfriend refused to be in a relationship with Prakash.

With the aim to convince his girlfriend and get her back, Prakash went to her house and tried to talk to her. Shortly after he reached his girlfriend’s house, he was shockingly rushed to the Baripada government hospital in a critical condition.

Immediately some locals informed Prakash’s family members about the incident, who reached the hospital to attend Prakash. But unfortunately, Prakash died during treatment. Later, his family embers carried his body on their shoulders and walked along the road allegedly due to unavailability of the Mahaprayan vehicle.

The family members even tried to book private vehicles to carry the body but the staff of the vehicles turned down their bookings saying it was a case of murder and they cannot carry the body of Prakash without permission from the police.

Finding no means to reach the house, the family members carried the body of Prakash on their shoulders. However, police waylaid them near the Palabani Chhak in Baripada and forcibly sent the body to the hospital for postmortem. Due to this, a heated argument ensued between the cops and the bereaved family members, who later gheraoed the Sadar police station.

On being informed, Baripada Sadar SDPO Sujit Kumar Pradhan and Sadar police station IIC Madhusmita Mohanty reached the spot and tried to convince the family members by saying the body will be handed over to them after postmortem and vehicles will be arranged to carry the body to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Prakash’s family member alleged that he has been killed by the girl’s family members and demanded action against those who are involved in his death.