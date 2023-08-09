Youth dies of dengue in Gajapati district, 3 admitted at hospital

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Kumar Lima of Christian Sahi at Namangada village of Gumma tehsil in the district.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Youth dies of dengue in Gajapati
Representational image

Mohana: A 28-year-old boy from Odisha’s Gajapati district died due to dengue. The deceased has been identified as Bikash Kumar Lima of Christian Sahi at Namangada village of Gumma tehsil in the district.

According to reports, Lima was admitted at the Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hospital after he was infected with dengue. However, he breathed his last on August 7 while undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

Must Read

15,776 primary schools in 16 districts of Odisha to get…

Banaka Lagi ritual executed in Srimandira of Puri

Lima’s body was taken to his native village and buried as per the rituals of Christianity, said sources adding that three other persons from the area are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Andhra Pradesh.

This apart eight other people of the village are suffering from fiver, informed the sources.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans