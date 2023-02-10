Youth dies near Shaheed Nagar Police Station under mysterious circumstance

Bhubaneswar: A youth was found dead near Shaheed Nagar Police Station under mysterious circumstances here last night. The deceased has been identified as Bichitra Palei of Ramachandrapur village in Jajpur district.

According to reports, Bichitra Palei had reportedly taken Rs 3 lakh from one Batakrushna Behera three years ago.

There was a fight between Bichitra and Batakrushna as the former delayed to return the money. Later, it was solved following mutual understanding among them.

However, Batakrushna and his relative sister thrashed Bichitra after finding him wandering yesterday. They put him in a car and tried to kidnap him for not returning the money.

Bichitra jumped off the car by opening the door when the car reached near the Shaheed Nagar Police Station. To save himself he entered the premises of the police station by raising an alert.

Soon, cops from the police station came out and found Bichitra in an unconscious state. He was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment. However, doctor declared him brought dead.

While investigating the matter, Saheed Nagar police detained two persons for interrogation.