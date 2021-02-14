Ganjam: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed in a road mishap in this district of Odisha on Sunday. The accident took place when he was on his way to attend a feast on a bike along with his wife and daughter.

As per reports, the three set out from Mulipadar village near Ichhapur and were on their way to Parsama village to attend a feast on Sunday when met the accident at Laxmipur chowk under K Nuagan police limits of the district.

As per the locals, the wife of the deceased was shocked to witness her husband dying in front of her. While she was crying the innocent child was also seen crying though she hardly understood what happened lately. This heart-wrenching scene was witnessed by the locals following the accident at the spot.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot, seized the dead body and sent to Berhampur for autopsy.