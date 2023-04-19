Youth dies in accident in Khurda of Odisha

Tangi: In a tragic incident, a young man died in a collision with an unknown vehicle late last night in Tangi area of Khurda in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Biswa Mohan Paley. He is said be around 31 years of age. He is a resident of Brahmandi village under Tangi police limits.

The accident took place while the young man was going from his village Brahmandi to Khunthi on a bike and an unknown vehicle hit him.

The accident took place near the Chandeshwar petrol pump on National Highway No. 16. The Tangi police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.