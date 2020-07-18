Youth dies, father critical

Youth dies, father critical in gas explosion in Odisha’s Banki

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A 25-year-old man died and his father was critical following a gas explosion at an ice cream factory in Banki of Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sushil Kumar Sahu, son of  Sushant Sahu, 52, of Thanapalli village under Begunia police limits in Khordha district.

According to reports, Sushil and his father Sushant had gone to “Puja ice cream factory”, owned by one Murali Mahapatra at Nrusingha Chhaka in Banki this morning to repair a gas compressor at the factory.

Unfortunately, the compressor exploded inside the factory following which the duo suffered critical injuries.

The locals rescued  Sushil and his father in critical condition and rushed the duo to Banki Sub-Divisional Hospital where doctor declared the youth “brought dead” .

After primary treatment at Banki Hospital,  Sushat was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition was deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Banki police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

