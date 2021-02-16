Malkangiri: A youth reportedly died when he was enjoying a natural slope ride at a waterfall in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Tuesday. His head banged with a stone following which he became unconscious and later succumbed to the injury.

The deceased has been identified as Biju Mandal of MV 26 village under Gamphakonda panchayat of the district.

As per reports, a few youths had gone to the Beheraguda waterfall under Kalimela Block in the district for picnic. The said youth was enjoying a slide on the natural slope of the waterfall when his head hit to the stone. Following the incident he fell unconscious.

Soon, his friends rushed him to the MV 26 CHC and then took to Malkangiri District Head Quarter Hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated he was being shifted to the Koraput district headquarter hospital when he succumbed to the injury on the way.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the death of the youth.

After getting information Police reached the spot and seized the body and sent for autopsy.