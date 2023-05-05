Youth dies during physical test of CISF in Odisha

Angul: In a tragic incident, a youth has died while taking a physical exam of CISF in Nalco Nagar of Angul district in Odisha on Friday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) physical examination was being conducted under the Staff Selection Commission at Nalco town of Angul district, said reliable reports.

In the morning at around 9:30 am while running, the deceased Parkuttam Sahu suddenly fell ill and fell down. The deceased youth is said be a resident of Sharadhapali police station area of ​​Bargarh district.

It is worth mentioning that, his heart rate suddenly increased while he was giving his running test. He fell ill. He was immediately admitted to Angul District headquarter Hospital (DHH). There the doctor pronounced him brought dead.

It is worth mentioning that, after the arrival of the family members, the postmortem will be done. Later, the bodies will be handed over to them.