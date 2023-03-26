Youth dies during constable recruitment in Odisha

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, during the physical test of police constable recruitment in Rayagada a youth has fainted.

The test was underway in Rayagada Reserve Police field, said reliable reports.

The deceased has been identified as Harishchandra Kaushalya of Jagdalpur village in Rayagada district of Odisha. According to reports, Kaushalya felt unwell during the physical test and fainted on the grounds. He was immediately rushed to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Since his condition deteriorated there he was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

It is worth mentioning that Harishchandra was the only son of a vegetable vendor identified as Ramdas Kaushalya. Ramdas used to sell vegetables to make a living in Jagdalpur area.