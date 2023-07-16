Youth dies by suicide on facebook live in Jharsuguda

Atal Singh, working as an employee of a private industry died by hanging himself from a fan at around 12.25 am on Friday night

State
By Abhilasha 0

Jharsuguda: A youth died by suicide while live-casting on Facebook at Brundamal of Jharsuguda district on Friday late night.

Atal Singh, working as an employee of a private industry died by hanging himself from a fan at around 12.25 am on Friday night.

Must Read

23-year-old boy dies after falling into open drain in…

Breach at 2 places in Machagaon Canal creates flood like…

80-year-old woman gets beaten up and thrown out of house by…

In the facbook live,Atal was seen twisting his moustache and was repeatedly coming infront of the camera and later hanged himself. The reason behind his hanging is still unknown.

The family members of Atal broke the skylight of the room and saw him hanging. Later informed the Badmal police regarding the incident.

On being informed about the incident, the cops reached and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) Jharsuguda. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

 

You might also like
State

People steal vegetables after truck overturns in Boudh

State

Odisha monsoon update: Heavy rainfall anticipated, orange warning issued to 7…

State

Odisha Govt successfully organized Odisha Investors’ Meet in Raipur

State

Odisha’s leading Television channel Kalinga TV observes 9th Foundation Day in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans