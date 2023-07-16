Youth dies by suicide on facebook live in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A youth died by suicide while live-casting on Facebook at Brundamal of Jharsuguda district on Friday late night.

Atal Singh, working as an employee of a private industry died by hanging himself from a fan at around 12.25 am on Friday night.

In the facbook live,Atal was seen twisting his moustache and was repeatedly coming infront of the camera and later hanged himself. The reason behind his hanging is still unknown.

The family members of Atal broke the skylight of the room and saw him hanging. Later informed the Badmal police regarding the incident.

On being informed about the incident, the cops reached and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) Jharsuguda. The police have started an investigation into the matter.