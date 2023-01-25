Youth dies as car hits bike in Odisha’s Puri district

Puri: In a tragic incident a youth was killed in a road accident in Puri district of Odisha on Wednesday. The accident took place near Malamachha on the Astaranga-Kakatpur main road in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Mantu Bhoi oaf Mahatapari in Niali area.

As per reports, a youth was coming from Astaranga side on his bike when a speeding car hit him on the Kakatpur-Astaranga main road near Malamachha.

As a result of the accident a youth was killed on the spot while two persons sustained critical injury.

Soon, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the two injured persons and sent them to the hospital for treatment.

The car that met the accident was a Dzire car.