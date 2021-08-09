Youth dies as 2 bikes collide with each other in Odisha’s Jajpur dist

Jajpur: In a sad incident, a youth was killed in a road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha on Monday. The accident took place on the canal road in kotapur area under Dharmasala block in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanta Behera of Bhagabanpur village under Dharmasala block.

As per reports, Prashanta was on his way to Jaraka in a bike when another bike hit his bike from the front side on the canal road. Accordingly, he met the accident and sustained critical injury.

Soon, the injured was shifted to Dharmasala Community Health Centre on a 108 ambulance. As his health condition deteriorated he was shifted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the youth’s sad demise.