Youth dies after tractor overturns while farming in Ganjam

Ganjam: A youth died after the tractor overturned while farming in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident has come to the fore from Baraba village under the Saroda area of the district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Manoranjan Mallik (28) of Gudari village.

According to sources, Manoranjan went to his farm on tractor for farming. While working in the field, the tractor suddenly overturned and the youth was trapped below the vehicle. As the field was full of water and mud, Manoranjan died on the spot due to a lack of oxygen. The locals immediately reached the spot and tried to turn the tractor.

On being informed, police also reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also started a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.