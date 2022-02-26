Youth dies after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed in a road mishap in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place near Remal chowk when he was returning from Bramhanipal.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Byas of Sagadapada village under Harichandanpur Block of Keonjhar district.

As per reports, an unknown vehicle hit Sanjeev when he was returning home on his bike from Bramhanipal. Accordingly, he sustained critical injury.

After witnessing the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured Sanjeev to Anandapur hospital. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, on the way to the hospital he succumbed to the injury.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation of the case is underway.

