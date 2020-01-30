Youth Dies After being administered Wrong Injection In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Tension prevailed today in Minabazar area of this district in Odisha after a youth died allegedly after being administered a wrong injection by a doctor in a private clinic.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar Jena of Baulapur village.

As per reports, Amit was shifted to a clinic for treatment as he felt unwell. The doctor in the clinic administered him an injection and asked the patient’s attendants to take him to home.

Accordingly, the patient was shifted to his place. However, as his health further deteriorated he was taken back to Saraswati Clinic where the doctor administered him a saline but within a short while he died there.

Brother of the deceased alleged that the patient died as he was administered a wrong injection. He also lodged a complaint in this regard. Acting on the FIR Police lodged a case and started investigation.

On the other hand the doctor claimed that initially he had injected a pain killer to the patient. However, the patient might have heart ailment. And thus when he was again brought to the clinic he administered a saline but the patient succumbed. He stressed that he did not neglected in the treatment.