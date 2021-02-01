Youth Dies After An Attack By Miscreants In Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: A youth died after sustaining injuries from an attack by miscreants in Baunsia village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Biswal of the village.

According to reports, Sushant was attacked by a group of miscreants with sharp weapons at late night yesterday. As he screamed in pain the villagers rushed to the spot, rescued him and admitted him to the Polasara Hospital.

However, as Sushant’s health condition deteriorated he was shifted to MKCG Medical College And Hospital in Berhampur. The attending doctors in the hospital declared him brought dead.

The Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to find out the culprits. However, the reason behind the attack remains unknown.