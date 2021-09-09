Youth died after attempting suicide infront of Odisha Assembly: Post mortem conducted at SCB

Cuttack: The post mortem of the youth, who died after attempting suicide outside Odisha Assembly, has been conducted last night at SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack. The deceased youth has been identified as Dushmanta Das of Kujanga in Jagatsinghpur district.

Reportedly, his body has been handed over to his family following his post mortem procedure.

It is noteworthy of that Dushmanta on Wednesday had attempted suicide in front of Odisha Assembly by slitting his hand allegedly due to medical negligence. He was rushed to SCB Hospital in a critical condition for immediate treatment.

However, he lost his life during the treatment last night and SCB conducted his post mortem procedure.