youth makes incubator in odisha

Youth Develops Incubator to hatch eggs in Odisha’s Cuttack district: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Salepur: In an interesting development a youth from Cuttack district has developed an incubator machine for hatching of chickens. Although he is not much educated the talented youth has successfully developed the machine. He owns a poultry. After introduction of this incubator his earning was considerably spiked.

As per reports, Mannar Ali from Lunahar village in Chandradeipur panchayat under Salepur block of Cuttack district had a poultry. During lock down he had to shut business for a couple of months. He wanted to utilise the time and developed the incubator.

“I took the unused fridge, an old UPS, electric bulbs of 60 watt, a water heater, a temperature regulating machine, a humidity regulating machine and a few meters of electric wire and tried the incubator. It worked well. It cost me Rs.34, 000,” the youth said.

It was learnt that Ali was helping his father in the poultry since childhood. After his father found the business interest of his son, he handed over the responsibility to Ali.

Now, Ali is doing a business of about 3.5 lakh from the poultry after introduction of the incubator machine, out of which the profit is around Rs.2 lakh.

