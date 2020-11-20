Pic Courtesy: DNA

Youth Detained With 30 Lakhs In Odisha’s Capital City

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri today police detained a youth and recovered Rs 30 lakh from a sack in Odisha’s capital today.

The youth was reportedly waiting to board a bus near Tapoban petrol pump in the city.

The Khandagiri police has detained the youth and is interrogating him at the police station.

The detained youth belonged to Jajpur area. He was coming from Parlakhemundi as he had gone to collect money from various vendors.

He is working with a gym in the capital city.

You might also like
Business

Gold Becomes Less Expensive On Friday In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Price

State

Odisha Govt directs Police to cancel DL of people driving vehicles without helmets

State

Odisha Govt Signs MoU With PMSRF To Provide Free Cardiac Treatment To Children

State

Odisha: Medical Colleges in Talcher, Sundergarh and Puri put on Fast Track

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.