Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri today police detained a youth and recovered Rs 30 lakh from a sack in Odisha’s capital today.

The youth was reportedly waiting to board a bus near Tapoban petrol pump in the city.

The Khandagiri police has detained the youth and is interrogating him at the police station.

The detained youth belonged to Jajpur area. He was coming from Parlakhemundi as he had gone to collect money from various vendors.

He is working with a gym in the capital city.