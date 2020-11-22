youth detained in bhubaneswar

Youth Detained In Odisha’s Capital With Unaccounted Cash; Case Handed Over To IT Dept

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: In the case of Rs 30 Lakh unaccounted for cash with a youth there has been a marked development with the case being shifted to the income-tax department.

The Khandagiri Police today handed over the case to the income-tax department.

The police had detained a youth on Nov 20 and recovered Rs 30 lakh from a sack in Odisha’s capital.

The youth was reportedly waiting to board a bus near Tapoban petrol pump in the city. The Khandagiri police has detained the youth and is interrogating him at the police station.

The detained youth has been identified as Mahavir Prasad Das for interrogation. Later, another youth named Pralaya Kumar Padhi reached the police station and claimed the money as his own.

Padhi informed the police that Mahavir had gone to Parlakhemundi for collection of money from various vendors that were pending since shutdown and he arrived today morning.

Mahavir is working with a gym in the capital city.

