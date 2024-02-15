Man demands extortion money from father in Cuttack, arrested

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested on charges of demanding extortion money from his father in Odisha’s Cuttack city on Thursday.

The arrested youth has been identified as Satyaranjan Samal.

Satyaranjan allegedly issued different kinds of threats to his father Subash Chandra Samal of plot No. 1245 Mahanadi Vihar of Chauliaganj area over phone calls repeatedly and demanded Rs 10 lakh. Initially, his father did not take any action and tried to avoid him.

However, as situation went beyond his capacity to tolerate, Satyaranjan’s father field a police complaint at the Chauliaganj Police station. Based on his complaint, cops swung into action after registering a case no. 47/24 U/S 294/323/387/506 of the IPC.

In course of the probe, police arrested the accused Satyaranjan.

Satyaranjan was forwarded to the court following his arrest. Meanwhile, police said that several criminal cases are pending against him.

Police have intensified the probe to find out involvement of others in the case and assured to take stringent case against those who would be found having links in the extortion case.

Satyaranjan’ arrest has shocked everyone in the locality as he did not hesitate to demand dadabati even to his own father. They also appreciated his father for reporting the matter to the police and take action against the accused son.

Earlier on December 11, 2023 Commissionerate police had arrested four persons for allegedly demanding extortion money from the shop keepers in Chilipokhori area under Badagada police station limits of Bhubaneswar. Police identified the arrested persons as Anil Reddy, Sujit Bhuiyan, Prashant Nayak and Ajay Bhoi.

The probe of the police revealed that all of them have number of criminal cases filed against them in Puri Sadar, Pipili, Cuttack Choudwar and Badagada police station.