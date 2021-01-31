Youth Critical In Wild Elephant Attack In Odisha

By WCE 1 1

Dhenkanal:  A youth was critically injured when a wild elephant attacked him at Govindpur village in this district today.

The injured youth has been identified as Prashant Rout, a resident of the same village.

Reports said, Rout has visited his farmland in the early morning when the jumbo attacked him. The local rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

After his condition deteriorated he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Later,the locals blocked the National Highway-55 and demanded compensation for the injured.

You might also like
State

Odisha Records 114 Covid Positives, Tally Rises To 3,35,072

State

Odisha Girl Commits Suicide As Mom Asks Her To Study

State

Inauguration Of Odia Mega Serial Cricket League At KIIT Sports Ground

State

Odisha: Malkangiri District Welfare Head Clerk Dismissed From Job

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.