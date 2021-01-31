Dhenkanal: A youth was critically injured when a wild elephant attacked him at Govindpur village in this district today.

The injured youth has been identified as Prashant Rout, a resident of the same village.

Reports said, Rout has visited his farmland in the early morning when the jumbo attacked him. The local rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

After his condition deteriorated he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Later,the locals blocked the National Highway-55 and demanded compensation for the injured.