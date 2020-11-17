youth attacked in rajmahal square bhubaneswar
Youth attacked with stone in Rajmahal Square

Youth Critical Due To Stone Pelting By Girl In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A youth was critically injured as a girl chased and pelted stones at him in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

As per reports, a girl was seen pelting stones at the youth while chasing him down the road near Rajmahal Square in Bhubaneswar. The youth sustained a head injury and was bleeding profusely.

Later the girl started running as a PCR van arrived at the spot.

The reason behind the barbaric act and the identity of the duo is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited.

