Youth critical after miscreants shot him over past enmity in Puri of Odisha

Puri: A youth has been shot in broad daylight in Pipili of Puri district in Odisha this afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Sanatan Pradhan, a resident of Ujanipada village of the district.

According to reports, some unidentified miscreants approached Pradhan and reportedly shot at him. Before, anyone could nab the miscreants they escaped from the spot. Pradhan received gunshots on his thigh.

Soon, the local people informed the Pipili police about the incident, On being informed, the police reached the spot and rushed Pradhan to Pipili hospital for treatment.

As the condition of Pradhan degraded, he was rushed to Capital hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, a situation of tension has emerged due to the attack which took place in the locality.

It has been learnt that, the miscreants attacked Pradhan over past enmity. Besides, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to get further into the details under what circumstances Pradhan was attacked, and the person behind it.