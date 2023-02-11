Youth critical after being attacked by miscreants’ gang in Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: In a shocking incident a youth was attacked by about 10 numbers of miscreants in Balangir town of Odisha on Saturday. He was attacked in the Railway Station road today and sustained critical injury.

The victim has been identified as Prem Prakash Naik of Balangir town. He is an electrician and also runs a beetle shop in the town.

As per reports, the youth was attacked by about 10 miscreants when he was going in the Railway Station road. As a result he sustained critical injury. The youth has sustained severe injury in his leg and belly. Prima facie, it seems he has been attacked by sharp weapons.

Following the incident the injured youth was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Although treatment of the youth has already been started, his condition is said to be critical.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information, Balangir Town Police reached the spot and started probe. Further investigation of the case is underway.