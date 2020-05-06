Jajpur: A youth committed suicide in Jajpur district of Odisha after he faced job-loss due to lockdown. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Mohanty belonging to Mallikapur village of Jahanpur Panchayat in Jajpur district of the state.

Akshay committed suicide by hanging himself, in the morning today. The deceased worked as a driver but due to lockdown he lost his job. He then started operating a flour mill in his village. But he suffered loss in the business.

Akshay tried to support his family by making ends meet by borrowing money from friends and relatives. However increasing pressure to earn money made Akshay take the drastic step of committing suicide.

His family members found the dead body and alerted the police. On getting the information, the police recovered the dead body and sent it for post mortem to Jajpur District Headquarter Hospital. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway.