Youth commits suicide in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district

By WCE 7
youth commits suicide in umerkote
Representational Image (Credits: nenow)

Nabarangpur: A youth allegedly committed suicide in UV-52 village under Umerkote Municipality at Nabarangpur district of Odisha this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Sardar.

Reportedly, Jagdish had borrowed money from various groups and locals for his business. Later, the lenders contacted him regularly to pay back the loan amount. Unable to payback the loan, Jagdish was under mental pressure for several days.

Earlier on Sunday, he was admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Umerkote as he suffered severe abdominal pain.

However, he went missing from the hospital from Monday evening. His family members and locals went to search for him but could not trace him till late night and at last informed to the Umerkote police station.

The cops found his body hanging from a tree near the hospital today morning. A probe is underway.

You might also like
State

Master Canteen attack: Commissionerate Police evacuates street vendors

State

Parlakhemundi ACF death: Bharat Vikas Parishad moves Orissa High court seeking CBI…

State

Odisha: Four injured in wild boar attack in Athagarh

State

Peacock smuggling racket busted in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.