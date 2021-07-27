Youth commits suicide in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district

Nabarangpur: A youth allegedly committed suicide in UV-52 village under Umerkote Municipality at Nabarangpur district of Odisha this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Sardar.

Reportedly, Jagdish had borrowed money from various groups and locals for his business. Later, the lenders contacted him regularly to pay back the loan amount. Unable to payback the loan, Jagdish was under mental pressure for several days.

Earlier on Sunday, he was admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Umerkote as he suffered severe abdominal pain.

However, he went missing from the hospital from Monday evening. His family members and locals went to search for him but could not trace him till late night and at last informed to the Umerkote police station.

The cops found his body hanging from a tree near the hospital today morning. A probe is underway.