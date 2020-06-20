Youth commits suicide at Covid Care Centre in Odisha

Baliguda: A youth reportedly committed suicide at a Covid Care Centre in Kandhamal district of Odisha. He hanged himself inside the room where he was housed.

The deceased has been identified as Sankun Majhi of Dudulipadar in Tumudibandha block of the district.

As per reports, Sankun had been housed at the quarantine centre in Kurtamgarh after returning from Hyderabad. After living there in quarantine for 14 days he went to his home.

However, as he was again found with COVID 19 symptoms he had been shifted to the Covid Care Centre at Badgan on June 16.

At the wee hours of Saturday his body was found hanging in the room of the Centre where he had been housed. A suicide note was also seized from the room where he wrote about going near God.

He was in depression since last few days, said Sub collector Debendra Nanda. His swab test report is yet to come.