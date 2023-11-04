Youth climbs atop water tank in Odisha’s Balangir, threatens to end life

Balangir: In a bizarre incident, a youth climbed atop a water tank in Balangir town of Odisha on Saturday and threatened to end his life. After getting information Police reached the spot and tried to convince him to get down.

As per reports, a youth climbed atop the water tank meant to supply water to the College Chhaka area of Balangir town. He threatened to end his life by jumping from there.

After getting information Police personnel from the Town Police Station reached the spot and tried to convince the youth so that he would get down. However, till this report was written, the youth was still atop the tank.

The locals have spread a net under the water tank so that in case the youth really jumps off the water tank they can catch him in the net to save his life. They are requesting the youth to get down.